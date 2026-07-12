Donnie Yen and Mason Thames film at The Big Buddha for Hollywood action film CAINE

Production for the Hollywood action film CAINE, starring and directed by Donnie Yen Chi-tan, moved its filming location to The Big Buddha last Friday, drawing large crowds of tourists to watch the film set.

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The spinoff of the blockbuster John Wick series has been filming across different locations in Hong Kong. A crew of close to 100 people recently set up at the famous tourist attraction on Lantau Island, attracting a large number of onlookers who eagerly took photos, prompting staff to step in to maintain order.

Before Yen arrived on set, the crew filmed a scene in which Hollywood actor Mason Thames rides a motorcycle and parks at the base of The Big Buddha. Stunt doubles were used to test the positioning for both Thames and Yen, with Yen’s double standing on the steps of the landmark.

At around 5pm, Yen joined Thames to prepare for their shared scenes. During a site check, Yen was seen using his phone to take photos and discussing technical details with the crew.

The two actors then began filming a sequence in which Thames dismounts his motorcycle, hands a bag to Yen, and the pair chat as they walk down the steps together.

Yen appeared to be in excellent spirits throughout the shoot, smiling and chatting frequently with the crew members. During breaks, he also exchanged friendly moments with his co-star, showing no signs of fatigue despite spending consecutive days travelling between different filming locations.