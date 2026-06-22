Modernizing tradition: WeChat Pay HK offers remittance discounts alongside hit film 'Dear You'

To celebrate the Hong Kong release of the blockbuster film "Dear You," WeChat Pay HK has partnered with Emperor Cinemas to offer special cross-border remittance discounts, drawing a heartfelt parallel between historical overseas money letters and today's instant digital transfers.

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The film, which has already grossed over 1.85 billion yuan in mainland China and garnered exceptionally high audience ratings, heavily features the historical practice of "Qiaopi."

In an era before mobile phones and digital banking applications, these combined letters and remittance slips were the primary method for overseas Chinese to send their hard-earned money and messages of longing back to their hometowns.

Historically, relying on couriers and ships, this vital communication often took months to reach its destination.

Capitalizing on the movie's emotional resonance, WeChat Pay HK is distributing replica "Qiaopi" envelopes to moviegoers attending screenings at all Emperor Cinemas locations across Hong Kong.

Inside these vintage-style envelopes, audiences will find a traditional family letter along with modern QR codes unlocking promotional offers for the company's We Remit cross-border service.

The promotion provides new users with a one-hundred-dollar discount on their first remittance of just over that amount, while existing users can receive tiered discounts on larger transfers of up to fifty thousand dollars.

Tencent Financial Technology management noted the strong similarities between the traditional Qiaopi system and modern digital wallets.

Representatives emphasized that while the core goal of safely sending money and care across borders remains unchanged, a perilous process that once took an entire season to complete can now be finalized securely in under a minute.

Since its introduction, the We Remit service has modernized cross-border transactions, acting as a contemporary, electronic version of the traditional overseas letter.

The platform supports transactions to over two hundred mainland Chinese banks and allows users to receive funds using mainland bank cards registered with their Re-entry Permit, effectively eliminating the need for residents to physically carry cash across the border.

Beyond mainland China, the platform facilitates fast transfers from Hong Kong to nearly thirty countries and regions globally, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and various Southeast Asian nations.

The remittance process has been streamlined for ease of use entirely within the mobile application. Users simply navigate to the payment and services section, select their destination and amount to view real-time exchange rates, specify the recipient's details and purpose of transfer, and finally authorize the payment with a secure password.

Alongside the promotional campaign, the company also issued a reminder for the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent text messages or phone calls impersonating their services, strictly advising users to conduct all financial operations exclusively within the official application.