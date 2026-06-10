Hong Kong's iconic live music club The Wanch returns after refurbishment

The Wanch, Hong Kong’s legendary live music destination, has officially thrown open its doors following a comprehensive refurbishment. The venue returns with an upgraded state-of-the-art sound system, an elevated dining concept, and expanded partnerships with local craft breweries.

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The audio upgrade, spearheaded by The Wanch’s booking agent Paul MacLean, who is himself a musician, studio owner, and drummer, features an enhanced sound system that delivers clearer, more balanced audio throughout the venue.

Complementing the auditory experience is an entirely revamped bar menu designed for music lovers and foodies alike. The new culinary lineup features signature sharing platters, lunch sets, and dedicated late-night dining options.

Standout highlights include classic fish and chips, roast chicken, a succulent fillet steak, and a brand-new signature crowd-pleaser—the Loaded Nachos.

To elevate the beverage experience, The Wanch has strengthened its collaboration with local favorite Yardley Brothers Craft Brewery.

Patrons can now enjoy an extensive selection of local craft beers, including a rare, traditional hand-pumped real ale experience.

In addition to upgrading the facilities and menu, the refurbishment aims to continue providing a platform for local musicians to perform and connect with audiences at a time when live music venues in Hong Kong are becoming increasingly scarce.

Following the renovation, The Wanch will continue to host major community events such as the H2 Festival, a free, week-long celebration of local music each summer.

Its weekly programming remains the backbone of the community, featuring open-mic nights every Monday, regular jam sessions, themed band nights, and genre-led showcases that give both emerging and established musicians a consistent platform to perform.

Located in the heart of Wan Chai, The Wanch has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s live music scene since 1987 and served as a vital stage for local and international musicians, as well as a familiar gathering place for many music fans.

Over the past three decades, it has cemented its reputation by hosting an extraordinary range of artists, ranging from local trailblazers to internationally acclaimed acts such as Big Country, Skids, and Buzzcocks.