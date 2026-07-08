logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
SCREEN & MUSIC

Donnie Yen brings Hollywood to HK with 'CAINE' film shoot

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

International action star and director Donnie Yen Chi-tan has brought Hollywood glamour to Hong Kong as he directs and stars in "CAINE," a spin-off of the blockbuster John Wick series. Yen, who holds dual roles as director and lead actor, made the special decision to feature Hong Kong as a prominent filming location, aiming to boost both the city's tourism and its film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After wrapping up a discreet filming schedule in Hungary, Yen and his crew were recently spotted at one of Hong Kong's most iconic landmarks, the Big Buddha on Lantau Island.

The production continued at Tuen Mun's Tsing Shan Monastery on Monday (Jul 6), where Yen led a team of around 50 staff members. The crew spent about half an hour filming outside the historic monastery before moving inside to shoot additional scenes.

Yen revealed that featuring Hong Kong in the movie will help introduce key characters and showcase their backstories, particularly focusing on his character's hometown roots. He also expressed gratitude for the strong support provided by the government during production.

Donnie YenCaineJohn Wick

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Donnie Yen to direct, star in John Wick spin-off, seeks Hong Kong filming
ENTERTAINMENT
25-03-2026 14:53 HKT
Donnie Yen to bring John Wick spin-off to HK in June, eager to promote local attractions and food
ENTERTAINMENT
24-03-2026 03:28 HKT
Quiet celebration, big dreams: Jasmine Yen kicks off 22 as independent artist
ENTERTAINMENT
08-02-2026 21:47 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
NEWS
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Karson Choi, Donnie Yen, Henry Tang and more urge voter participation in LegCo election
NEWS
07-12-2025 18:06 HKT
Donnie Yen leads moment of silence for Tai Po fire victims at Golden Singa Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
02-12-2025 20:57 HKT
Donnie Yen recalls turning down HK$3 million role when down to last HK$100 in bank account
ENTERTAINMENT
17-11-2025 00:55 HKT
Movie still from The Odyssey.
The Odyssey sets sail as Nolan’s next IMAX epic
SCREEN & MUSIC
6 hours ago
KKBOX Hong Kong Music Awards returns with ‘Music Reborn’
SCREEN & MUSIC
29-06-2026 12:09 HKT
Modernizing tradition: WeChat Pay HK offers remittance discounts alongside hit film 'Dear You'
SCREEN & MUSIC
22-06-2026 20:05 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.