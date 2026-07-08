Donnie Yen brings Hollywood to HK with 'CAINE' film shoot

International action star and director Donnie Yen Chi-tan has brought Hollywood glamour to Hong Kong as he directs and stars in "CAINE," a spin-off of the blockbuster John Wick series. Yen, who holds dual roles as director and lead actor, made the special decision to feature Hong Kong as a prominent filming location, aiming to boost both the city's tourism and its film industry.

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After wrapping up a discreet filming schedule in Hungary, Yen and his crew were recently spotted at one of Hong Kong's most iconic landmarks, the Big Buddha on Lantau Island.

The production continued at Tuen Mun's Tsing Shan Monastery on Monday (Jul 6), where Yen led a team of around 50 staff members. The crew spent about half an hour filming outside the historic monastery before moving inside to shoot additional scenes.

Yen revealed that featuring Hong Kong in the movie will help introduce key characters and showcase their backstories, particularly focusing on his character's hometown roots. He also expressed gratitude for the strong support provided by the government during production.