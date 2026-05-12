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SCREEN & MUSIC

Hong Kong becomes a place of quiet healing in A Man and a Woman

SCREEN & MUSIC
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Ni Ni (left) and Huang Bo in a still from A Man and a Woman.
Ni Ni (left) and Huang Bo in a still from A Man and a Woman.

Hong Kong in 2021 was a city of closed doors, hotel quarantine and lives placed on pause. In director Guan Hu’s tender new drama A Man and a Woman, that moment of isolation becomes the starting point for an unexpected encounter between two Chinese travellers who are forced to isolate in the same Hong Kong hotel, staying in adjacent hotel rooms.

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Separated by a wall but connected through shared balconies and late-night phone conversations, the pair — a man weighed down by endless responsibilities and a woman, a mother, standing at a professional and emotional breaking point, slowly discover each other in the quietest of ways.

Cigarettes passed between balconies and conversations that last until dawn become openings into buried dreams, regrets and emotions too difficult to name.

What begins as a chance meeting during quarantine gradually turns into a story not simply about love, but about loneliness, courage and the possibility of living differently.

The film marks the first screen collaboration between Huang Bo and Ni Ni, two of the Chinese film industry’s most respected performers. Through restrained and sincere performances, they bring out the struggles of adult life, as well as the quiet strength it takes to face them.

For audiences, one of the film’s strongest draws is its emotional honesty. Rather than relying on dramatic romance, the story focuses on how two people, both trapped in their own forms of pressure, find a rare space to be heard.

Their encounter becomes a gentle reminder that healing does not always arrive through grand gestures; sometimes it begins with a voice on the other side of a wall.

Hong Kong is also a major reason to watch the film. Guan’s camera captures the city not merely as a backdrop, but as an important character in the story. The film was shot across several locations, including Kowloon City, Central, Ji Gong Temple in Sheung Wan and Wah Fu Estate, turning the city’s streets, skyline and neighborhood corners into part of the characters’ emotional journey.

Beyond the familiar Victoria Harbour views, the film also moves into spaces that feel deeply local — congee shops, markets, public housing courtyards and everyday streets.

These details give the movie a rich Hong Kong texture and allow local audiences to rediscover the city through a more intimate lens - each frame carries a sense of memory, warmth and lived experience.

The local flavor is further strengthened by a strong lineup of Hong Kong actors, including Henick Chou, Niki Chow, Christine Ng, Cherry Ngan, and Paw Hee-ching, with special appearances by Suet Lam and Danny Summer.

Their appearances bring warmth and familiarity to the story. Ng plays a congee shop owner who serves the man and woman a bowl filled with kindness, while Lam appears as a police officer who comforts the man with humor. Chow plays a thoughtful hotel manager, and Paw is a neighbor who offers help when it is most needed. The younger cast also adds freshness, with Chou playing the man’s roommate during hotel quarantine.

Together, these characters form a portrait of Hong Kong’s many walks of life, making the encounter feel more grounded, layered and emotionally real.

With the story rooted in a period many people still remember, A Man and a Woman offers more than a tale of two strangers meeting by chance. It is a quiet reflection on isolation, human connection and the question that lingers after every meaningful encounter: when the walls come down, do we return to where we were, or dare to live differently?

A Man and a Woman opens in Hong Kong cinemas on May 16.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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