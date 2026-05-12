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SCREEN & MUSIC

Jockey Club TUTTI Programme celebrates Kahchun Wong in East-West musical showcase

SCREEN & MUSIC
1 hour ago
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Kahchun Wong wove together Eastern and Western musical traditions in his own orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.
Kahchun Wong wove together Eastern and Western musical traditions in his own orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

The Jockey Club TUTTI Programme celebrated internationally renowned Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong with a cross-cultural musical collaboration in Hong Kong, underlining the city’s role as a platform for exchange between Chinese and international arts traditions.

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Exclusively sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme presented the Jockey Club Masters Series: Kahchun Wong’s Pictures at an Exhibition on May 8 and 9 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Conducted by Wong, the concerts featured his own orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Russian classic Pictures at an Exhibition, reimagined through a dialogue between a Western symphony orchestra and Chinese instruments. The performances were presented by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by guest Chinese instrument soloists from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

The Jockey Club said the concerts reflected its support for the National 15th Five-Year Plan and its commitment to promoting Hong Kong as a center for Chinese and international cultural exchange. Local students, teachers and parents were also supported by the club to attend the performances, which received warm applause from audiences.

The program opened with Wagner’s Tannhäuser Overture, followed by Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, performed by Hong Kong violinist Angela Chan, a 2020 recipient of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund.

Hong Kong violinist Angela Chan, who performed Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, is a recipient of The Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund in 2020.
Hong Kong violinist Angela Chan, who performed Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, is a recipient of The Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund in 2020.

The second half featured Wong’s Pictures at an Exhibition orchestration, which blended familiar Western melodies with the distinctive textures of Chinese instruments.

Conceived as a concerto grosso featuring multiple Chinese instruments alongside the orchestra, the work gave a new sound world to iconic movements such as “The Old Castle” and “The Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks.”

The concerts also formed part of the Jockey Club’s wider effort to inspire the next generation of music talent through exposure to world-class performances and intercultural collaboration.

Following the concerts, two free music education activities were held on May 10, including a conducting masterclass led by Wong.

Three outstanding young local conductors received coaching from Wong while working with musicians from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and 47 young local music talents, forming a joint orchestra of nearly 100 performers.

Through open rehearsals and live performances, members of the public were invited to enjoy high-quality music experiences with their families over the Mother’s Day weekend. An artist talk was also held, giving young music enthusiasts the opportunity to engage directly with Wong and learn from his experience.

The Jockey Club TUTTI Programme, a three-year flagship education initiative of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, aims to promote arts accessibility, nurture young talent and enrich lives through music.

Beyond stage performances, the program connects classrooms with the professional music world through masterclasses, open rehearsals and direct exchanges with leading musicians.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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