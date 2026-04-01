HK Chinese Orchestra presents Jiangnan and Lingnan music in new season

Renowned conductor Pang Kapang will make his debut with the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra on April 17 and 18 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall, leading two evenings of Chinese orchestral works.

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The programme features three iconic compositions: Liu Wenjin's "Jasmine," Kuan Nai-chung's Symphony No.4 in its Hong Kong premiere of the Chinese orchestral version, and Liu Changyuan's Chinese Symphony No.5 – Light, also a Hong Kong premiere. Both symphonic works were commissioned by the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra, where Pang serves as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor.

Pang, who also leads the China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra, has been credited with introducing Chinese music to European audiences, notably at the Golden Hall of Vienna's Musikverein. Under his leadership, the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra has emerged as a dynamic young ensemble in recent years.

The concert features eco-erhu player Xu Hui and eco-gehu player Tung Hiu Lo as soloists.