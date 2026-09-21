Taikoo Li Xi’an full structured topping‑out expected early next year

Swire Properties (1972) announced the official topping out of the first phase of Taikoo Li Xi’an, with full structural topping‑out expected in early 2027, followed by phased completion, handover and opening late next year, according to the developer.

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The project aims to support Xi’an’s urban renewal ambitions while creating a culturally rooted retail and hospitality destination for residents and tourists.

Taikoo Li Xi’an is being developed in partnership with Xi’an Cheng Huan Cultural Investment and Development, ), a state-owned subsidiary of Xi’an Qujiang New District Management Committee.

Adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda, a location that has profound historical and cultural significance to Xi’an, Taikoo Li Xi’an will be the largest Taikoo Li project in the Chinese Mainland with a gross floor area of 269,056 square meters.

"Taikoo Li Xi'an demonstrates Swire Properties’ confidence in Xi’an’s future as a national central city and a key gateway under the Belt and Road Initiative,” said Tim Blackburn, Chief Executive of Swire Properties.

"This project is an exemplary model of how large-scale commercial development can successfully integrate within a historically sensitive area. Moving forward, Beilin District will continue to foster a favourable environment and provide policy support to ensure this landmark project progresses smoothly towards completion," Xi'an Beilin District representatives added.