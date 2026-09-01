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PROPERTY

KT Marina II offers 100 more units for sale via price list this Saturday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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KT Marina II in Kai Tak, co-developed by K. Wah International (0173), Wheelock Properties, and China Overseas Land and Investment (0688), will offer 100 units for sale via price list this Saturday, including 66 one-bedroom units and 34 two-bedroom units. 

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The flats range from 288 to 481 square feet, with discounted price from HK$5.6 million to HK$11.47 million and discounted price per sq ft from HK$18,301 to HK$23,965.

The project is co-developed by K. Wah International (0173), Wheelock Properties, and China Overseas Land and Investment (0688).

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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