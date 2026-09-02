Sale and purchase agreements for all buildings drop 10.7pc to 5,768

A total of 5,768 sale and purchase agreements for all building units received for registration in August, down 10.7 percent compared to last year, according to data released by the Land Registry on Wednesday.

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Among all, 4 019 were for residential units, falling 9.9 percent and 24 percent from last month and the same period last year respectively; and totaling a value of HK$36.2 billion, down 13.6 percent and 14.2 percent from last month and the same period last year respectively.

The total consideration value for sale and purchase agreements of building units in August was HK$44.5 billion, a decrease of 14 percent and 6.8 percent from last month and the same period last year respectively.



