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PROPERTY

Henderson Land's Chester II offers 263 units with prices announced soon

PROPERTY
13 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Thomas Lam.
Thomas Lam.

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom will offer a total 263 units, with pricing to be announced as early as the next two days, the developer announced. 

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Chester II offers 88 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 51 three-bedroom units, with saleable areas ranging from 226 to 630 square feet, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department. One- and two-bedroom apartments account for over 80 percent of the units. 

The sales brochure was uploaded on Tuesday. 

One of the three-bedroom units ​​spans 630 sq ft, featuring a three-bedroom, one-bathroom layout with a storage room.

Show flats will be opened to the media on Wednesday.  

Prices will be guided by first-hand market transactions over the past three months.

The first phase of the project sold 218 units, accounting for over 90 percent of the total, cashing in HK$1.9 billion; while the entire Midtown South project sold 1,502 units, generating HK$9.4 billion, according to Lam.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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