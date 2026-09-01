Henderson Land's Chester II offers 263 units with prices announced soon

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom will offer a total 263 units, with pricing to be announced as early as the next two days, the developer announced.

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Chester II offers 88 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 51 three-bedroom units, with saleable areas ranging from 226 to 630 square feet, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department. One- and two-bedroom apartments account for over 80 percent of the units.

The sales brochure was uploaded on Tuesday.

One of the three-bedroom units ​​spans 630 sq ft, featuring a three-bedroom, one-bathroom layout with a storage room.

Show flats will be opened to the media on Wednesday.

Prices will be guided by first-hand market transactions over the past three months.

The first phase of the project sold 218 units, accounting for over 90 percent of the total, cashing in HK$1.9 billion; while the entire Midtown South project sold 1,502 units, generating HK$9.4 billion, according to Lam.