The Sterling I rolls out final 136 units this Saturday

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Office vacancy improves across key Hong Kong districts: Knight Frank
31-08-2026 16:55 HKT
Inaugural land tender of the Loop Hong Kong Park draws six bids
31-08-2026 15:42 HKT
China's property stocks fall on new mortgage rules
31-08-2026 14:56 HKT
The Sterling I releases final price list for 101 units
30-08-2026 17:35 HKT
Mont Verra penthouse sells for HK$580m, setting new primary market high
30-08-2026 16:13 HKT
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT