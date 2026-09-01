The Sterling I rolls out final 136 units this Saturday

China Resources Land’s (1109) The Sterling I will release its final 136 units on Saturday, 101 of which are offered via price list, and an additional 35 units will be sold via tender.

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The 101 units on the price list include 42 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units, and 21 three-bedroom units, and span from 307 to 680 square feet, said Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

After deducting a maximum 16 percent discount, the discounted prices range from HK$5.54 million to HK$14.04 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$17,789 to HK$22,777.

The project has received approximately 56,300 registrations as of Tuesday noon, an oversubscription of 556 times.

Registration closes at 3pm on Thursday.

The pre-sale consent form for Phase 2 of the project has entered the final stage, Sy added.