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PROPERTY

Inaugural land tender of the Loop Hong Kong Park draws six bids

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Loop Hong Kong Park.
Loop Hong Kong Park.

The tender for the two sets of land parcels in Phase 1 of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, or Loop Hong Kong Park, received six bids from a diverse range of enterprises, including high-end innovation and technology (I&T) industries and large conglomerates.

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The inaugural land tender of the Loop Hong Kong Park contains two sets totalling four parcels, with each set comprising one parcel designated for I&T use, while tenderers had the option to tender for one parcel designated for talent accommodation.

The enthusiastic response to this inaugural tender demonstrates the industry's full recognition of Hong Kong's strengths in I&T, as well as its confidence and high expectations for the I&T development of the Loop Hong Kong Park, HSITP said.

The tender adopted a “two-envelope approach,” with technical proposals and financial offers accounting for 70 percent and 30 percent of the total score, respectively.

HSITP said it will assess the tenders in accordance with the marking scheme in the tender documents with the aim of awarding the tenders within this year.

HSITPLoop Hong Kong Parkland tenderbidHong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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