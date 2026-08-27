Hong Kong home prices fall in first time since April 2025 in July, rents hit record

Hong Kong private home prices fell in July, snapping a 13 consecutive months of rise, but rents hit yet another record, official data showed on Thursday.

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Home prices dropped nearly 0.5 percent month-on-month last month in their first decline since April 2025, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed.

Still, the costs of residential properties were up by 11.6 percent from a year ago and rose over 7 percent in the first seven months of the year.

They remained nearly 20 percent below the record high in September 2021.

Prices of small and medium-sized flats dipped by 0.5 percent in July while bigger flats slid at a slower pace at 0.3 percent in the month.

Rents, on the other hand, continued its rising trend, rising by 0.8 percent in the month. It was up for nine months in a row.

Rental costs grew by 5 percent from the prior year in July and were up by 3 percent since the beginning of the year.



