logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Hong Kong home prices fall in first time since April 2025 in July, rents hit record

PROPERTY
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong private home prices fell in July, snapping a 13 consecutive months of rise, but rents hit yet another record, official data showed on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Home prices dropped nearly 0.5 percent month-on-month last month in their first decline since April 2025, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed.

Still, the costs of residential properties were up by 11.6 percent from a year ago and rose over 7 percent in the first seven months of the year. 

They remained nearly 20 percent below the record high in September 2021. 

Prices of small and medium-sized flats dipped by 0.5 percent in July while bigger flats slid at a slower pace at 0.3 percent in the month. 

Rents, on the other hand, continued its rising trend, rising by 0.8 percent in the month. It was up for nine months in a row. 

Rental costs grew by 5 percent from the prior year in July and were up by 3 percent since the beginning of the year. 


 

propertyJulyhomepricesHong Kongrents

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
17 mins ago
The company logo of Prudential is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong March 9, 2010. REUTERS
Prudential posts 8 percent rise in first-half new business profit, expands share buyback
FINANCE
30 mins ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
From left: Patrick Yeung, Jacob Kam and HKGCC policy and research director Wendy Lam.
HK tops Asian internationality ranking for second straight year
FINANCE
3 hours ago
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
14 hours ago
HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Pakistani man robbed after knife attack in Hung Hom
NEWS
17 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds on Wednesday, Innovent Biologics, Anta Sports up nearly 10pc
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Oil prices fall US$2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds by noon on Wednesday, Alibaba rises
FINANCE
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
19 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.