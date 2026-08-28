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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Friday

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

The Hang Seng Index slid in the early morning trading session on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 46 points, or 0.2 percent to 25,518 points. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index inched up by 0.3 percent to around 4,633 points.

Taiwanese shares gained 1.2 percent after Nvidia jumped nearly 9 percent overnight after the chipmaker reported robust results and signalled the AI spending boom has years left to run. South Korea's KOSPI, however, fell 1 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were off 0.1 percent, while EURO STOXX 50 futures edged up 0.3 percent.

Staff reporter and Reuters


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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