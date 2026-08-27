Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight raises extra $7.94b via greenshoe option

Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight (3308) said it has issued more than 8 million new shares to raise an additional HK$7.94 billion via the over-allotment option.

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Nearly 8.2 million shares, or 15 percent of the total shares offered in its initial public offering late last month, have been issued, according to a filing on Thursday.

At HK$980 apiece, the newly allotted shares were 3.4 percent below Wednesday's closing price of HK$1,015.

Following the issuance, the number of H shares issued under the IPO increased to 62.7 million, accounting for 5.32 percent of its total share capital.

It raised HK$53.4 billion from the share sale, the biggest offering in Hong Kong this year, in July. Together with the newly issued equities, Zhongji fetched a total of HK$61.4 billion from the IPO.

It also became eligible for the Stock Connect on Thursday.

Zhongji’s shares jumped 4 percent.