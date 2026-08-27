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FINANCE

Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight raises extra $7.94b via greenshoe option

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight (3308) said it has issued more than 8 million new shares to raise an additional HK$7.94 billion via the over-allotment option.

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Nearly 8.2 million shares, or 15 percent of the total shares offered in its initial public offering late last month, have been issued, according to a filing on Thursday. 

At HK$980 apiece, the newly allotted shares were 3.4 percent below Wednesday's closing price of HK$1,015.

Following the issuance, the number of H shares issued under the IPO increased to 62.7 million, accounting for 5.32 percent of its total share capital.

It raised HK$53.4 billion from the share sale, the biggest offering in Hong Kong this year, in July. Together with the newly issued equities, Zhongji fetched a total of HK$61.4 billion from the IPO. 

It also became eligible for the Stock Connect on Thursday. 

Zhongji’s shares jumped 4 percent.

 

Zhongji InnolightIPOHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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