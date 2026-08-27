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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index closes lower on Thursday, China stocks up

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, but China equities climbed. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped 87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,565 points at the close. 

The market turnover was HK$233.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also slid 0.1 percent to 4,620 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 1.1 percent to 3,956 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index grew 1.5 percent to 14,048 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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