Hang Seng Index closes lower on Thursday, China stocks up

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, but China equities climbed.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped 87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,565 points at the close.

The market turnover was HK$233.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also slid 0.1 percent to 4,620 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 1.1 percent to 3,956 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index grew 1.5 percent to 14,048 points.