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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index dips by noon on Thursday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks fell by noon on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 108 points, or  0.4 percent to 25,544 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$125.3 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.2 percent to 4,634 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.6 percent to 3,935 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1.2 percent to 14,005 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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