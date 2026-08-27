Hang Seng Index dips by noon on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks fell by noon on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 108 points, or 0.4 percent to 25,544 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$125.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.2 percent to 4,634 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.6 percent to 3,935 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1.2 percent to 14,005 points at the midday close.



