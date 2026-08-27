logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at US$26.5 billion, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the midpoint of its marketed range, raising US$1.7 billion and valuing the company at about US$26.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company is set to price the deal at HK$48.56 a share, near the midpoint of its HK$47.60 to HK$49.50 range, the people said, raising about HK$13.6 billion.

The valuation would be about one-quarter of the nearly US$100 billion private market peak Shein reached in 2022, and well below the US$66 billion valuation it secured in a 2023 fundraising round.

Shein, which is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in China, launched its Hong Kong IPO on Monday. 

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not publicly available. Shein did not respond to a request for comment.

The IPO follows attempts over the past four years to list in New York and London. Shein, known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans in about 160 countries, has faced regulatory challenges and business pressure in its key US and European markets.

Reuters


 

SheinChinaHong KongIPOfashion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips by noon on Thursday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
Baidu to be primary listed in Hong Kong next month
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The company logo of Prudential is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong March 9, 2010. REUTERS
Prudential posts 8 percent rise in first-half new business profit, expands share buyback
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong home prices fall in first time since April 2025 in July, rents hit record
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
China's industrial profit growth cools as AI-linked sectors outpace
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
From left: Patrick Yeung, Jacob Kam and HKGCC policy and research director Wendy Lam.
HK tops Asian internationality ranking for second straight year
FINANCE
4 hours ago
logo
(Video) Xi calls for all-out rescue as Nepal mudslide swamps the border area
CHINA
17 hours ago
HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address
NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
18 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
21 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.