Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at US$26.5 billion, sources say

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the midpoint of its marketed range, raising US$1.7 billion and valuing the company at about US$26.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

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The company is set to price the deal at HK$48.56 a share, near the midpoint of its HK$47.60 to HK$49.50 range, the people said, raising about HK$13.6 billion.

The valuation would be about one-quarter of the nearly US$100 billion private market peak Shein reached in 2022, and well below the US$66 billion valuation it secured in a 2023 fundraising round.

Shein, which is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in China, launched its Hong Kong IPO on Monday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not publicly available. Shein did not respond to a request for comment.

The IPO follows attempts over the past four years to list in New York and London. Shein, known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans in about 160 countries, has faced regulatory challenges and business pressure in its key US and European markets.

Reuters



