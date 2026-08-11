Luxury property No. 19 Cooper Road in Jardine listed at $980m, with 4pc price slash

The luxury property at No. 19 Cooper Road in Jardine's Lookout has been listed for sale at an indicative price of about HK$980 million, reflecting a 4 percent, or HK$40 million, price cut compared with its asking price three years ago.

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The residence occupies a site area of approximately 16,360 square feet and comprises a gross floor area of around 9,816 sq ft, with a saleable area of nearly 7,608 sq ft.

The owner once leased the house to a mainland Chinese corporate executive for HK$780,000 per month in August 2023, with a high rental rate of HK$103 per sq ft, while the property was concurrently put on sale at an indicative price of HK$1.02 billion.

The house was purchased by the owner from the Hotung family heirs in 2011 for HK$460 million, or HK$134,100 per sq ft, while the current indicative price represents an increase of 1.1 times, or HK$520 million, compared to the original transaction price.

The property comprises a two-storey detached house situated on a single lot, offering a spacious six-bedroom layout together with a wine cellar, staff quarters, a multi-purpose room and a security room.

It also features a private swimming pool and a dedicated gymnasium, and each floor incorporates its own terrace garden.

International real estate firm Savills was the sole agent for the sale.

Raymond Wan, chief senior director of Investment of Savills Hong Kong said that compared with recent transactions of newly built luxury residences, such as 39 South Bay Road and 6 Deep Water Bay Road, which achieved about HK$145,000 per sq ft and HK$148,000 per sq ft respectively on a saleable area basis, the property is being offered at a compelling value and presents an attractive opportunity for discerning purchasers.

It has been meticulously designed and comprehensively refurbished by a renowned designer, offering exceptional design quality and craftsmanship, Wan said, adding that it is presented in move-in condition, allowing the purchaser to immediately enjoy a luxury living experience.