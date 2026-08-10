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PROPERTY

The Sterling to open showflats within 24 hours and release first price list by Wednesday

PROPERTY
21 hours ago
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From left: Cen Feifei, Victor Wong and Kong Jian.
From left: Cen Feifei, Victor Wong and Kong Jian.

China Resources Land (1109) said it will open showflats for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling within 24 hours, with the first price list to be released by Wednesday. 

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The project has received over 8,000 inquiries since its naming, including large-scale buyers, investors and potential buyers from the Mainland, according to Cen Feifei, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director. 

Located in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the project will offer annual membership of Hong Kong Palace Museum Friends and M+ to purchasers, allowing buyers to experience international cultural events and immerse in a cultural feast of elegant living, according to Kong Jian, sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas).  

The project partnered with renowned Hong Kong cross-media artist Victor Wong Wang-tat to feature an art exhibition in the marketing suite; presenting artwork created by his AI Gemini, blending traditional ink painting with innovative tech to showcase the diversity near West Kowloon Cultural District.

 

China Resources LandThe SterlingSouthwest Kowloon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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