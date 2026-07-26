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PROPERTY

SHKP’s Garden Regency releases fifth price list of 57 units

PROPERTY
3 hours ago
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Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long released 57 more units in its fifth price list on Saturday evening in response to the enthusiastic market, with discounted prices from HK$4.12 million to HK$6.65 million. 

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The fifth price list comprises six one-bedroom units, 39 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units, with areas ranging from 290 to 498 sq ft and discounted prices per sq ft from HK$12,801 to HK$14,400. 

The average discounted price per sq ft is HK$13,649. 

The project saw over 98 percent of the 118 units on the price list sold in the second round of sales, leaving only 2 units available. 

A 568-square-foot, three-bedroom unit on the eighth floor of Tower 2 sold for HK$8 million, or HK$14,005 per sq ft, marking a new high record for the project. 

 

SHKPGarden RegencyYuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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