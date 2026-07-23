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PROPERTY

In One Above shows rooftop unit and offers four additional units via tender next week

PROPERTY
19 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Helen Fung (right)
Helen Fung (right)

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, jointly developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), announced arrangements for four additional units of Block 2A on Thursday, which will be available via tender next Monday. 
On the same day, the project opened its rooftop unit for visits via reservation. 
The four-bedroom rooftop unit on the 29th floor of Block 1A, named Victoria Sky, boasts 1,564 square feet, with a ceiling height of 3.5 meters, offering a view of the Victoria Harbor and featuring a private rooftop.  
Since May, the project has seen 34 transactions, cashing in over HK$1 billion; among which are five special units involving over HK$260 million, according to Chinachem sales and marketing director Helen Fung. 
The developer announced a collaboration with the top home furnishing and lifestyle brand NUOVO to launch a limited-time offer, giving away a total of HK$7 million worth of premium home furnishing gifts to buyers of designated featured units. 
In One Above has sold a total 759 units to date, accounting for over 90 percent of all units and generating HK$13.3 billion.

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