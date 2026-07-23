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PROPERTY

Gale Well offloads Jade Beach Villa for HK$1.2b

PROPERTY
49 mins ago
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Jade Beach Villa.
Jade Beach Villa.

Local property investment firm Gale Well Group has sold Jade Beach Villa in Chung Hom Kok for around HK$1.2 billion, marking its latest move to offload assets. 

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The company had previously reduced its asking price from HK$2 billion in February last year to HK$1.5 billion in June last year, with a 25 percent reduction.

This luxury residential project, which is located on 3-7 Horizon Drive at Chung Hom Kok, was built in 1977. It spans about 102,000 square feet and comprises 30 residential units including 18 houses with a total floor area of around 55,900 sq ft.

Gale Well began acquiring units in the villa in 1988, initially purchasing 25 homes for around HK$98 million, but it was not until 2016 that it successfully consolidated the ownership. The total acquisition cost was about HK$200 million, including the last unit acquired for HK$78 million in 2016.

In June, the company sold a hotel in Wan Chai for around HK$390 million, translating to less than HK$7,000 per sq ft. This resulted in a paper loss of over 42 percent after a 13-year holding period.



 

 

 

Gale Well GroupJade Beach VillaChung Hom Kok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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