The Sterling receives pre-sale consent with prices to be announced as early as next week

China Resources Land (1109)'s South West Kowloon project, The Sterling, has received pre-sale consent for Phase 1, with prices to be announced as early as next week and a target launch date in August, the developer announced Thursday.

The Sterling will offer a total 507 on-to-three bedroom units in Phase one, and will feature its showroom on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, according to the developer.

The project has received inquiries from China Resources employees and buyers of Pano Harbour in Kai Tak, and the developer is exploring offering discounts to these individuals.

With close proximity to reputable local and international schools, the project has also received a number of inquiries from potential family buyers.

Additionally, Midland Realty partnered with the project to open a flagship store in Nam Cheong.

Within the district, The Cullinan West III by Sun Hung Kai Properties and Grand Victoria by Wheelock Properties, Sino Land (0083), K. Wah International (0173), Shimao Group (0813), and SEA Holdings (0251), saw 191 second-hand residential transactions in the first half of the year, a significant increase of 1.36 times compared to 81 transactions in the same period last year, according to Midland.

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