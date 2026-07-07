Hong Kong's private home completions drops 60pc to 809 units in May

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Hong Kong's retail sales grow 7.9 percent in May, beating estimates
02-07-2026 17:01 HKT
HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan
23-06-2026 15:01 HKT
China youth jobless rate drops to 11-month low in May
22-06-2026 14:31 HKT
US retail sales beat expectations in May
17-06-2026 20:38 HKT
China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
16-06-2026 11:41 HKT
China's new home prices fall faster in May
16-06-2026 10:59 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT