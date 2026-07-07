Hong Kong's private home completions drops 60pc to 809 units in May

Hong Kong's private home completions fell to 809 units in May, representing a 60 percent month-on-month decrease, according to data released by the Rating and Valuation Department on Tuesday.

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A total of 4,382 units were completed in the first five months of the year, accounting for about 26 percent of the government's 2026 forecast of 16,975 units.

By region, the New Territories saw 3,683 units completed in the first five months. Hong Kong Island recorded 571 units completed during the same period, while Kowloon recorded 128 units completed.