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FINANCE

China January-June property investment slumps 18 percent y/y

FINANCE
25 mins ago
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People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS

Property investment in China fell 18 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, expanding from the 16.2 percent drop in January-to-May, official data showed on Wednesday.

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Property sales by floor area fell 11.6 percent year-on-year in January-June, after a 10.8 percent decline in the first five months.

New construction starts measured by floor area were down 23.4 percent, after tumbling 22.6 percent in the January-to-May period. 

Funds raised by property developers dropped 20.2 percent, following a 19.0 percent dive in January-May.

Reuters


 

Chinapropertyinvestmenthousing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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