logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Licensed real estate agents rise to new high of 38,152 since last Feb

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The number of licensed real estate agents in Hong Kong has risen for four months straight to 38,152, an increase of 95 from 38,057 at the end of May, a month-on-month increase of 0.3 percent, according to data from the Estate Agents Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This marks a new high in 16 months since 38,306 last February.

The increase in the number of licensed agents is believed to be driven by the recovery in the property market, increased transaction volume, and improved conditions in the real estate agency industry, prompting major agencies to resume expanding their staff.

Yet, compared to the record high of 42,408 licensed agents in February 2022, there has been a cumulative loss of 4,256 agents, over 10 percent of the industry's workforce.

 

real estate agent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha for sale at estimated value of 1 bn
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Pavilia Rosa sells another two-bedroom flat for $17.6 mn
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
In One Above sells two-bedroom unit for over $19 mn
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Hui Ka-yan’s ex-wife’s vacant property occupied by homeless for three years in London
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 17:36 HKT
HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
The Altitude.
Uncle of Derek Cheung sells Happy Valley home for HK$36.88 mln 
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 16:26 HKT
Ricky Wong, third from right.
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
In One Above.
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
Verano.
Verano duplex fetches over HK$300 mln
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 19:05 HKT
from its official website.
Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 18:47 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.