Licensed real estate agents rise to new high of 38,152 since last Feb

The number of licensed real estate agents in Hong Kong has risen for four months straight to 38,152, an increase of 95 from 38,057 at the end of May, a month-on-month increase of 0.3 percent, according to data from the Estate Agents Authority.

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This marks a new high in 16 months since 38,306 last February.

The increase in the number of licensed agents is believed to be driven by the recovery in the property market, increased transaction volume, and improved conditions in the real estate agency industry, prompting major agencies to resume expanding their staff.

Yet, compared to the record high of 42,408 licensed agents in February 2022, there has been a cumulative loss of 4,256 agents, over 10 percent of the industry's workforce.