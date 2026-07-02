Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha for sale at estimated value of 1 bn

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HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Uncle of Derek Cheung sells Happy Valley home for HK$36.88 mln
01-07-2026 16:26 HKT
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
Verano duplex fetches over HK$300 mln
29-06-2026 19:05 HKT
Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday
29-06-2026 18:47 HKT
Mont Verra rakes in HK$660 mln from three luxury home sales
29-06-2026 18:03 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT