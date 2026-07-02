Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha for sale at estimated value of 1 bn

Wang On Properties (1243) has put Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha up for sale by tender. It is estimated to have a market value of HK$1 billion, more than 50 percent higher than the purchase price of HK$653 million in 2019.

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Lake Silver Shopping Centre has a total gross floor area of 52,293 sq ft, spanning the ground and first floors.

The project will be offered on an "as-is" basis, subject to existing tenancies