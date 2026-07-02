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PROPERTY

Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha for sale at estimated value of 1 bn

PROPERTY
30 mins ago
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Wang On Properties (1243) has put Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha up for sale by tender. It is estimated to have a market value of HK$1 billion, more than 50 percent higher than the purchase price of HK$653 million in 2019. 

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Lake Silver Shopping Centre has a total gross floor area of 52,293 sq ft, spanning the ground and first floors.  

The project will be offered on an "as-is" basis, subject to existing tenancies

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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