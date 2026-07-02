In One Above sells two-bedroom unit for over $19 mn

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), saw another sale Thursday of a two-bedroom apartment with Victoria Harbour views, fetching over HK$19 million.

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The unit, boasting an open view of Victoria Harbour to the south and spanning 591 square feet, features a two-bedroom layout with a storage room and was sold for HK$19.06 million, or HK$32,242 per sq ft.

A total 18 two- and three-bedroom units will be open for sale via tender starting Friday.