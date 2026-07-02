logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

In One Above sells two-bedroom unit for over $19 mn

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), saw another sale Thursday of a two-bedroom apartment with Victoria Harbour views, fetching over HK$19 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The unit, boasting an open view of Victoria Harbour to the south and spanning 591 square feet, features a two-bedroom layout with a storage room and was sold for HK$19.06 million, or HK$32,242 per sq ft.

A total 18 two- and three-bedroom units will be open for sale via tender starting Friday.

 

In One AboveChinachemMTRC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lake Silver Shopping Centre in Wu Kai Sha for sale at estimated value of 1 bn
PROPERTY
30 mins ago
Pavilia Rosa sells another two-bedroom flat for $17.6 mn
PROPERTY
35 mins ago
Hui Ka-yan’s ex-wife’s vacant property occupied by homeless for three years in London
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
The Altitude.
Uncle of Derek Cheung sells Happy Valley home for HK$36.88 mln 
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 16:26 HKT
Ricky Wong, third from right.
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
PROPERTY
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
In One Above.
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
Verano.
Verano duplex fetches over HK$300 mln
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 19:05 HKT
from its official website.
Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 18:47 HKT
The exterior of Mont Verra.
Mont Verra rakes in HK$660 mln from three luxury home sales 
PROPERTY
29-06-2026 18:03 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.