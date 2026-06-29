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PROPERTY

Verano duplex fetches over HK$300 mln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Verano.
Verano.

The Development Studio, founded by Keith Kerr, the former chairman of Swire Properties (1972), sold a furnished penthouse duplex at its luxury residential project Verano in Southern District on Monday for over HK$300 million, or HK$80,000 per square foot.

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This duplex, occupying the top two floors of the 13-story building, spans 4,022 sq ft and features a 1,199-sq-ft private terrace. 

The remaining five duplex units of the project will continue to be offered to the market via tender, said the developer.

 

VeranoThe Development StudioKeith Kerr

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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