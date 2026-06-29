Verano duplex fetches over HK$300 mln

The Development Studio, founded by Keith Kerr, the former chairman of Swire Properties (1972), sold a furnished penthouse duplex at its luxury residential project Verano in Southern District on Monday for over HK$300 million, or HK$80,000 per square foot.

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This duplex, occupying the top two floors of the 13-story building, spans 4,022 sq ft and features a 1,199-sq-ft private terrace.

The remaining five duplex units of the project will continue to be offered to the market via tender, said the developer.