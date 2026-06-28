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PROPERTY

Two Northern Metropolis planning areas near Hung Shui Kiu to total 1,830 residential units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Planning areas 32B and 32C in Northern Metropolis, owned by Henderson Land Development (0012) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), have recently applied to the Town Planning Board to add residential elements for mixed-use development, providing a total of about 1,830 units.

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The completion deadline for these two on-site land exchange projects of both areas, near Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area (HSK/HT NDA), has been extended for the third time, by six months from the 30th of this month to December 31st this year.

Both feature residential and commercial sites 

Planning area 32B spans 146,400 square feet, including 1,249 sq ft of government land. It is divided into two sites. Site A is planned to construct three 40-43 story residential buildings, providing at least 1,240 units, with an average unit size of 506 sq ft, for a total residential floor area of 625,900 sq ft. The platform will provide commercial and parking facilities, bringing total floor area to 56,200 sq ft. 

Site B is primarily outlined for commercial development, with plans to construct two 41-story hotel/office buildings, with a total floor area of 708,800 sq ft. The entire area 32B has a total buildable floor area of 1,390,800 sq ft.

Planning area 32C spans 188,400 sq ft, and is also subdivided into two sites. Site A will construct two 29-30 story residential buildings with a two-storey ground-level car park, providing about 590 units, with an average unit size of 506 sq feet, and a gross floor area of 301,400 sq ft.

Site B, also primarily for commercial development, four 47-story hotel/office towers, with a total gross floor area of 1.2 million sq ft. The entire project will have a total gross floor area of 1.5 million sq ft.

Mixed use creates vibrant community

Henderson Land and SHKP stated that providing more residential units can meet the future housing needs within the areas as they are close to the planned university town, creating a vibrant mixed-use community and driving other developments in the area. 

This proposal aligns with the government's policy direction in the HSK/HT NDA, allowing for more flexible conversion of commercial land for residential use.

The projects are expected to be completed in 2033.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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