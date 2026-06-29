1 Fat Tseung Street redevelopment phase 1 to bring 507 units to the market soon

Phase 1 of the 1 Fat Tseung Street redevelopment in Kowloon, co-developed by China Resources Land (Overseas) and China Resources, is expected to launch soon, bringing 507 units to the market.

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The developer mentioned that the project will be rolled out into six phases. The application for pre-sale consent for phase 1 was submitted last year and is expected to be approved in the near future.

Meanwhile, this initial phase includes one- to three-bedroom layouts, with the number of units in different layouts roughly the same, according to the developer.