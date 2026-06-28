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PROPERTY

CK Asset’s Phase 2 on 21 Borrett Road sells four-bedroom unit for $155 mn

PROPERTY
47 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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CK Asset (1113) sold a four-bedroom unit of Phase 2 of its 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels via tender for HK$155.7 million, the company announced Sunday. 

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The sold unit on the 15th floor spans ​​2,193 square feet, and was sold at a price of HK$71,000 per sq ft. 

Since the initial launch of 16 units for tender in early June, five units have been sold, generating over HK$1.2 billion.

CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi noted that the launch of Phase 2 boosted sales of Phase 1, with seven units in less than a month for both phases, generating nearly HK$1.5 billion. 

Phase 2 comprises 60 standard units ranging from 1,875 to 2,193 sq ft, primarily featuring three- and four-bedroom layouts, and six special units spanning 1,800 to 3,022 sq ft.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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