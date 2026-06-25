Government to resume 71 private lots in Hung Shui Kiu and Ha Tsuen development area

The Lands Department said on Thursday that it has posted the fifth batch of land resumption notices to resume 71 private lots with a total area of about 33,900 square metres for the second phase development of the Hung Shui Kiu and Ha Tsuen new development area.

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The 71 private lots to be resumed this time involve the two sites of withdrawn in-situ land exchange applications, and a small amount of third-party land that requires acquisition by the Government for the remaining two in-situ land exchange applications.

Based on the Tier One ex-gratia compensation rate of HK$1,043 per square foot for land in the New Territories, the total compensation is estimated to exceed HK$380 million.

The above 71 private lots will be reverted to the Government upon the expiry of a period of three months from the date of affixing the notices.