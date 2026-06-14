La Montagne Phase 4B to sell 75 units on June 18

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La Montagne Phase 4B offers 75 units starting from HK$13.43 mln
10-06-2026 14:40 HKT
La Montagne phase 4B to launch sales arrangement soon
09-06-2026 16:23 HKT
La Montagne phase 4B fetches over HK$220 mln from five units sale
28-05-2026 15:31 HKT
La Montagne Phase 4B to offer 34 units by tender from Friday
11-05-2026 19:21 HKT
Phase 4B of La Montagne releases sales brochure
29-04-2026 18:57 HKT
Headland Residences in Chai Wan offering homes at 2016 price range
26-08-2025 17:41 HKT
One Victoria Cove plans to launch more units after Sunday sales
11-06-2026 16:50 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday
10-06-2026 19:02 HKT
iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln
10-06-2026 17:43 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT