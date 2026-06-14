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PROPERTY

La Montagne Phase 4B to sell 75 units on June 18

PROPERTY
6 mins ago
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La Montagne
La Montagne

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), uploaded a sales arrangement on Sunday, planning to sell 75 two-bedroom units via price lists on June 18.

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The batch of flats spans from 484 to 546 square feet, with prices starting at HK$13.42 million after discounts. The per-sq-ft discounted prices range from HK$27,545 to HK$31,747.

La Montagne

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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