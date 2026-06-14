La Montagne Phase 4B to sell 75 units on June 18

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), uploaded a sales arrangement on Sunday, planning to sell 75 two-bedroom units via price lists on June 18.

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The batch of flats spans from 484 to 546 square feet, with prices starting at HK$13.42 million after discounts. The per-sq-ft discounted prices range from HK$27,545 to HK$31,747.