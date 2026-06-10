La Montagne Phase 4B offers 75 units starting from HK$13.43 mln

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), released a price list on Wednesday, launching 75 units with discounted prices starting from HK$13.43 million.

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This batch features two-bedroom layouts ranging from 484 to 546 square feet. These units are priced between HK$13.43 million and HK$17.33 million after discounts, or a price per sq ft of HK$27,545 to HK$31,747.