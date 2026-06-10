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PROPERTY

La Montagne Phase 4B offers 75 units starting from HK$13.43 mln

PROPERTY
55 mins ago
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La Montagne Phase 4B's exterior.
La Montagne Phase 4B's exterior.

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), released a price list on Wednesday, launching 75 units with discounted prices starting from HK$13.43 million. 

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This batch features two-bedroom layouts ranging from 484 to 546 square feet. These units are priced between HK$13.43 million and HK$17.33 million after discounts, or a price per sq ft of HK$27,545 to HK$31,747.

 

La MontagneWong Chuk Hang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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