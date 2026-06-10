La Montagne Phase 4B offers 75 units starting from HK$13.43 mln

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La Montagne phase 4B fetches over HK$220 mln from five units sale
28-05-2026 15:31 HKT
La Montagne Phase 4B to offer 34 units by tender from Friday
11-05-2026 19:21 HKT
Phase 4B of La Montagne releases sales brochure
29-04-2026 18:57 HKT
Blue Coast records nine deals on Tuesday, earning over HK$200 mln
28-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia to cut discount on price from next Monday
05-03-2026 15:18 HKT
Blue Coast raises price by 5pc for 25 units
25-02-2026 16:45 HKT
Phase 6 of the Southside named Deep Water South
15-01-2026 15:54 HKT
La Marina poised to tender most unsold special flats
07-01-2026 16:14 HKT
Pakistani man arrested for alleged indecent assault in Wong Chuk Hang
17-11-2025 01:10 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT