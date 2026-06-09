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PROPERTY

La Montagne phase 4B to launch sales arrangement soon

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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La Montagne's exterior.
La Montagne's exterior.

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), will release its sales arrangement in a short time, the developer said on Tuesday.

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Show flats featuring two-bedroom layouts are open for viewing on Tuesday.

 

La MontagneWong Chuk Hang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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