Phase 4B of La Montagne releases sales brochure

Phase 4B of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang, jointly developed by Kerry Properties (0683), Sino Land (0083), Swire Properties (1972), and MTR Corporation (0066), has unveiled the sales brochure, the developers said.

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The project provides a total of 368 flats, with saleable areas of standard units ranging from 484 to 1,517 square feet, Kerry Properties said, adding that it also includes 15 special units with sizes from 446 to 2,291 sq ft.

Showrooms of the completed project are expected to open to the public soon, and sales could be launched in the near future, Kerry said.

The developer said phase 4A has accumulated a total of 354 sales, accounting for 82 percent of the total.