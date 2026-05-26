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PROPERTY

Victoria Coast tenders three-bedroom unit for HK$31 mln on Tuesday

PROPERTY
17 mins ago
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Victoria Coast.
Victoria Coast.

Victoria Coast in Victoria Road, developed by Chinachem, sold a three-bedroom unit via tender on Tuesday.

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This 1,367 square feet unit was transacted at HK$30.5 million, or HK$22,312  per sq ft.

The project has sold 15 units so far, earning over HK$410 million.

 

Victoria CoastChinachem

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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