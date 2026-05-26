Victoria Coast tenders three-bedroom unit for HK$31 mln on Tuesday

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Victoria Coast tenders one three-bedroom unit on Tuesday
31-03-2026 16:52 HKT
Victoria Coast sells two-bedroom unit for $27.5 million
23-02-2026 15:19 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT
NWD records over HK$20bln in sales
21-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT
Porto releases price list for 18 units on Wednesday
20-05-2026 18:39 HKT
Goldman Sachs expects 15pc HK home price growth in 2026
20-05-2026 18:11 HKT
China's January-April government land sales revenue drops 27.2pc on year
20-05-2026 17:12 HKT
In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT