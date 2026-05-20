China's January-April government land sales revenue drops 27.2pc on year

China’s government land sales revenue fell 27.2 percent from a year earlier to 680.1 billion yuan (HK$782.4 billion) in the first four months of 2026, data from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday.

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Revenue from government land sales by local governments in China was down 24.4 percent on the year over the first quarter of 2026.

The sales of land-use rights to property developers have previously been a major revenue source for local governments in China. A prolonged property downturn that started in mid-2021 has strained local government finances.

Reuters