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PROPERTY

China's January-April government land sales revenue drops 27.2pc on year

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Residential buildings under construction in Beijing, China October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Residential buildings under construction in Beijing, China October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China’s government land sales revenue fell 27.2 percent from a year earlier to 680.1 billion yuan (HK$782.4 billion) in the first four months of 2026, data from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday.

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Revenue from government land sales by local governments in China was down 24.4 percent on the year over the first quarter of 2026.

The sales of land-use rights to property developers have previously been a major revenue source for local governments in China. A prolonged property downturn that started in mid-2021 has strained local government finances.

Reuters

Chinaland sales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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