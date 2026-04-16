The Knightsbridge records 285 deals so far, earning HK$11.7b

The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak has sold 285 units so far, raking in around HK$11.66 billion including parking spaces, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

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Hahn said that the project involved special modifications to connect some adjacent units. The first batch of connected units includes six groups, totaling 12 units, and ranges from 2,187 to 2,767 square feet.

The show flat of these modified units is expected to be available for public viewing on Friday.

This project is co-developed by six developers including Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), China Overseas (0688), Wheelock Properties, Chinachem and Empire Group.