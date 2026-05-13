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PROPERTY

Mainland Chinese snap up Hong Kong homes in April, most in 2 years

PROPERTY
11 mins ago
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​​​​​The number of Hong Kong homes bought by mainland Chinese surged 48 percent in April from the previous month to a two-year high, data from property agent Midland Realty showed, supported by a strong yuan and a shift to purchasing from renting.

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Here are the details:

  • Mainland Chinese bought 1,892 homes in April, worth HK$18.9 billion. The combined transaction value was 31 percent higher than in March and the most in 17 months.
  • Mainland Chinese accounted for 27.5 percent of total housing purchases in April.
  • They favour new homes, with 1,032 of April purchases coming from the primary market and accounting for nearly half of the new home sales.
  • Midland analyst Benny Sham expects the trend will continue as more Chinese professionals working in the city decide to buy because rents are rising.
  • The home transaction volume and value last month were both the highest since April 2024, according to another realtor, Centaline.
  • Official data in March showed private home prices in Hong Kong rose for a 10th month in a row, helped by improved sentiment and pent-up demand.
  • Brokerage analysts forecast gains of at least 10 percent for the full year, citing a resilient stock market, strong demand from mainland Chinese buyers and lower inventory.
  • Residential prices climbed 3.6 percent in 2025, the first increase since they peaked in 2021. Since then, they have tumbled nearly 30 percent.

Reuters

chinesehomesHong KongbuyApril

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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