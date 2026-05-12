Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 79 points or 0.3 percent, to 26,486 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$140 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.4 percent to 5,086 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 4,208 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.9 percent to 15,757 points at the midday close.



