logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday

FINANCE
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 79 points or 0.3 percent, to 26,486 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$140 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.4 percent to 5,086 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 4,208 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.9 percent to 15,757  points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St slips at open as US-Iran impasse lifts oil
FINANCE
15 hours ago
From left: Angus Chan, Eric Lin, John Lam
UBS keeps Hang Seng Index at 30,000 points, hopes for trade collaboration in US-China meeting
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A drone view shows cargo ships sailing in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HKECIC launches "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme to offer comprehensive risk protection for exporters
FINANCE
18 hours ago
LDROBOT
Robot visual perception solutions provider LDRobot more than doubles in HK IPO debut
FINANCE
19 hours ago
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS
China stocks hit 11-year high on AI optimism, exports rebound; HK shares muted
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation to launch by this year: John Lee
NEWS
22 hours ago
Hang Seng Index inches down by noon on Monday
FINANCE
11-05-2026 12:45 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down in early trading on Monday
FINANCE
11-05-2026 10:01 HKT
A drone's view of the port in Kwai Chung. REUTERS
Hong Kong manufacturers frontloading exports to hedge against US tariff hikes
FINANCE
11-05-2026 08:57 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
23 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:37 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.