Hang Seng Index edges down on Tuesday as investors await Xi-Trump meeting

Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday, as investors awaited the Xi-Trump meeting later this week.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 26,347 points at close.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell by 0.7 percent to 5,070 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index declined by 0.25 percent to 4,214 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 0.5 percent to 15,824 points.