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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index edges down on Tuesday as investors await Xi-Trump meeting

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday, as investors awaited the Xi-Trump meeting later this week. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 26,347 points at close.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell by 0.7 percent to 5,070 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index declined by 0.25 percent to 4,214 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 0.5 percent to 15,824 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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