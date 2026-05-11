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FINANCE

Wall St slips at open as US-Iran impasse lifts oil

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, after last week's record-setting rally, as renewed worries over stalled US-Iran talks lifted oil prices and tempered risk appetite.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.1 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 49,549.07. The S&P 500 fell 13.6 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 7,385.31​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 111.4 points, or 0.42 percent, to 26,135.633 at the opening bell.


Reuters

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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