Wall St slips at open as US-Iran impasse lifts oil

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Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
10-05-2026 22:28 HKT
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, after last week's record-setting rally, as renewed worries over stalled US-Iran talks lifted oil prices and tempered risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.1 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 49,549.07. The S&P 500 fell 13.6 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 7,385.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 111.4 points, or 0.42 percent, to 26,135.633 at the opening bell.
Reuters