logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US consumer inflation expected to have increased further in April amid Iran war

WORLD
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station as the prices of oil and gas surge, amid the Iran war, in Titusville, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station as the prices of oil and gas surge, amid the Iran war, in Titusville, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

U.S. consumer prices likely rose at a solid pace for a second straight month in April, which would result in the largest annual increase in inflation in more than 2-1/2 years and further bolster expectations the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Consumer Price Index report from the Labor Department on Tuesday is also expected to show an acceleration in the monthly underlying inflation rate, though that would be because of a one-time adjustment to rent measures after last year's shutdown of the federal government prevented data collection.

It would follow on the heels of news last week of a bigger-than-anticipated increase in nonfarm payrolls in April. The U.S.-Israeli war withIran has driven oil prices higher, immediately reflected in higher costs for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Economists believe the second-round effects would be felt in the months ahead. Financial markets expect the U.S. central bank to keep rates unchanged into 2027.

Back-to-back strong inflation readings would escalate political risk for President Donald Trump and his Republican party ahead of November's midterm elections. Trump won re-election in 2024 in large part because of his promise to reduce inflation, but Americans have soured on his handling of the economy and many blame him for the pain at the pump.

"People are now realizing that the pitch they got about lowering the cost of goods and services is a fairy tale," said Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College. "They were basically treading water with their nose just above the surface, now they are being pulled down below the surface. There is no air to breathe."

The CPI likely increased 0.6% last month after jumping 0.9% in March, a Reuters survey of economists predicted. Estimates ranged from a 0.4% gain to a 0.9% rise.

The moderation after posting the largest increase since June 2022 was mostly mechanical, economists said. Oil prices shot above $100 a barrel in March following strikes against Iran, before pulling back to still-high levels after a ceasefire in early April.

Gasoline prices likely accounted for most of the increase in the CPI last month after a record surge in March.

Food prices were also expected to have accelerated after an unusual flat reading in March. Economists expected food prices to rise in the coming months, partly reflecting higher energy prices and fertilizer shortages amid shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

ONE-TIME BOOST FROM RENTS

In the 12 months through April, the CPI is projected to have advanced 3.7%. That would be the biggest year-on-year increase since September 2023 and follow a 3.3% rise in March.

The Fed, which tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures price indexes for its 2% inflation target, last month left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range.

Excluding food and energy, the CPI is forecast to have risen 0.3% last month, with a greater chance of rounding up to 0.4%. The so-called core CPI gained 0.2% in March. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the CPI report, is expected to make a one-time adjustment to rents and owners equivalent of rent.

The BLS splits its rent survey into six panels. Each panel is sampled every six months on a rotating basis. But because of last year's 43-day government shutdown, no data was collected in October. The BLS used a method called carry-forward imputation for rent and OER to account for the missing data, which artificially lowered the indexes.

"The April report will include hard data for that part of the shelter panel, which should lead to a significant catch-up effect," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP. "We expect that special factor to add roughly a tenth of a percent to the increase in the core this month."

Underlying inflation was also expected to get a lift from healthcare costs after a surprise decline in March. Core goods prices are expected to have been muted, with most economists saying the pass-through from tariffs was probably over. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs in February.

"It's unlikely that retailers will pass on savings they are now seeing following the decline in the effective tariff rate in February, after the Supreme Court's ruling, but the pressure to raise prices further has eased," said Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Core CPI inflation is expected to have increased 2.7% year-on-year in April after rising 2.6% in March. Some economists were dismissive of core CPI inflation.

"The problem is that the average person, the working people, they don't live in core CPI," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University. "They live in higher gasoline prices, they live in higher grocery prices, and they are getting hurt."

Reuters

USconsumer inflationincreasedAprilIranwar

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
File photo
Snacks giant Calbee, crunched by Iran-related ink shortage, switches to monotone packaging
WORLD
38 mins ago
Bessent vows 'constant and robust' US, Japan coordination on FX
FINANCE
50 mins ago
An Iranian man walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Peace deal hopes fade after Trump rejects 'garbage' Iran proposal
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Stung by Iran war, Trump heads to China in need of wins
CHINA
3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
US issues new sanctions over Iran's oil shipments to China
WORLD
5 hours ago
This US Navy handout photo released on May 8, 2026 by US Central Command Public Affairs, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) implementing a maritime blockade against the Iran-flagged crude oil tanker vessel Herby while the latter was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, on April 24, 2026. (AFP)
No end to war in sight as Iran and US reject talks terms
WORLD
16 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Mother's Day luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AFP)
China says seeking 'more stability' ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
CHINA
21 hours ago
US passengers from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius are transferred by boat to the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
France, US passengers from hantavirus ship tests positive
WORLD
11-05-2026 15:06 HKT
This screen grab made on May 10, 2026, from a video released by the US Central Command on its X account on May 8, 2026, appears to show a strike on the Iranian-flagged tanker M/T Sevda. (AFP)
Trump rejects Iran peace terms, Tehran warns of new attacks
WORLD
11-05-2026 14:56 HKT
Gold falls on oil-driven inflation worries as US–Iran peace talks falter
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:29 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
21 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.