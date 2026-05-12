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FINANCE

Kuaishou plans to spin off Kling AI for Hong Kong IPO, valuing it at US$20 billion

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS

Kuaishou (1024) aims to spin off its video generation model, Kling AI, with a target valuation of US$20 billion (HK$156 billion) and plans to launch an initial public offering next year.

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The valuation is based on a forecast of next year's first-quarter annual recurring revenue, which could reach US$1.3 billion.

Kuaishou once rose as much as 11 percent to HK$57.4 on Tuesday, but it closed at HK$52.6, up 1.94 percent. 

It was reported that by the end of April, Kling AI's annual recurring revenue was US$500 million, more than double its previous level before February. 

Kling AI plans to raise US$2 billion and is currently in talks with investors for its pre-IPO fundraising, including Tencent (0700), but no deals have been finalized.

Morgan Stanley noted that if the spin-off is ultimately realized, it could unlock considerable value for Kuaishou, since the market generally gives higher valuation multiples to pure-play AI companies.
 

KuaishouKling AIHong KongIPO

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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