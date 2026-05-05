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PROPERTY

Lime Spark adds 110 units in its second price list on Tuesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Tam Sik-cham (left)
Tam Sik-cham (left)

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Lime Spark in Tsuen Wan unveils its second price list for 110 units on Tuesday.

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The project has recorded around 18,000 visitors and has received nearly 4,000 checks by 3 pm on Tuesday, said Tam Sik-cham, Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (sales and leasing) Agency's assistant general manager of sales and marketing for the special project department

The units consist of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The selling price is between HK$4.69 million and HK$7.62 million, and the price per square foot is between HK$16,299 and HK$18,578 after discount.

Tam said the project will also begin the first round of sales for 154 units on Saturday, comprising one-and two-bedroom units. The selling price is between HK$4.61 million and HK$7.55 million, and the price per square foot is between HK$16,079 and HK$18,408 after discount. 

The sales will be conducted in two groups, with bulk buyers purchasing 2 to 6 units given priority in unit selection. It closes registration on Wednesday night.
 

Sun Hung Kai PropertiesLime SparkTsuen Wan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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