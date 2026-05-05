Lime Spark adds 110 units in its second price list on Tuesday

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Lime Spark in Tsuen Wan unveils its second price list for 110 units on Tuesday.

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The project has recorded around 18,000 visitors and has received nearly 4,000 checks by 3 pm on Tuesday, said Tam Sik-cham, Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (sales and leasing) Agency's assistant general manager of sales and marketing for the special project department

The units consist of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The selling price is between HK$4.69 million and HK$7.62 million, and the price per square foot is between HK$16,299 and HK$18,578 after discount.

Tam said the project will also begin the first round of sales for 154 units on Saturday, comprising one-and two-bedroom units. The selling price is between HK$4.61 million and HK$7.55 million, and the price per square foot is between HK$16,079 and HK$18,408 after discount.

The sales will be conducted in two groups, with bulk buyers purchasing 2 to 6 units given priority in unit selection. It closes registration on Wednesday night.

