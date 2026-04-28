SHKP's Lime SPARK launches first price list for 110 units on Tuesday

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) released the first price list of its residential project Lime Spark in Tsuen Wan, offering 110 units, with the average discounted price per square foot at HK$17,177.

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The first batch covers one- to two-bedroom units, ranging from 273 to 416 sq ft.

The show flats will open to the public for viewing on Wednesday, while check submissions will begin on Thursday.

The discounted prices range from HK$4.61 million to HK$7.36 million, with discounted prices per sq ft from HK$16,079 to HK$17,981.